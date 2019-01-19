After three-and-a-half years in business Riverfeast owners Greg and Karen Wittkopp will be closing the doors after Friday's event for a big renovation.

After three-and-a-half years in business Riverfeast owners Greg and Karen Wittkopp will be closing the doors after Friday's event for a big renovation.

A COOL change is coming along the banks of the Burnett River.

Not the weather, but exciting times for Bundaberg's Friday night hotspot - Riverfeast.

After three-and-a-half years in business owners Greg and Karen Wittkopp will be closing the doors after Friday's event.

But only for one month as new and excited renovations take place.

Mrs Wittkopp was tight-lipped about the new venture but said the couple would spend the next four weeks "pushing as much as possible into it”.

The NewsMail can reveal it will be a step towards Bundy's biggest beer garden with new and permanent foodies, while the retail section would become "unique and boutique”.

"I'm going to be honest there will be homewares, ladies fashion and accessories,” Mrs Wittkopp said.

"And the new food will be amazing.

"It will be revitalised and we are working our way to fit it all out.”

Mrs Wittkopp said small business in Bundaberg was never easy and instead of struggling they wanted to bring something different to town.

"We are just a Bundy couple expanding a small business and it's not easy,” she said.

"But we have the passion about it and want to make something of it.”

Although it's a watch this space at the moment, Mrs Wittkopp said it would definitely be a family-friendly outcome.

"It will be a different experience from what we have now,” she said.

"The layout will change and let's just say it will have the feel where parents can bring a nice rug and relax on the ground while the children are occupied in the games room or cafe courtyard.”

Bundaberg Tourism manager Katherine Reid said it was fantastic to see local businesses investing in expanding and upgrading their experiences, showing confidence in the regional economy.

"Riverfeast, overlooking the Burnett River showcases a beautiful location and shares an eclectic mix of food, drinks and Bundaberg personality,” Ms Reid said.

"It's such an important component of the visitor experience here in Bundaberg and we're looking forward to seeing what exciting things the Riverfeast team have in store for us.”

The NewsMail will have more information as the transformation takes place during February.