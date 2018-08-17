A comprehensive review of the BRL season's stats

LEAGUE: Three teams finished the regular season with 23 different try-scorers each, two top five teams barely boasted a 50 per cent conversion success rate and one finals-bound team relied on eight different goalkickers to limited success.

The Chronicle has dissected the Bundaberg Rugby League season like never before.

We've taken a fresh look at the numbers that mattered throughout the season highlighting different areas of the eight-team competition's offensive and defensive efforts through the 16-week regular season and found unique numbers that have no bearing on results, like which first name produced the most points, and which first name's starting letter appeared most.

