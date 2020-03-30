Menu
Tom Pollock said his new book will assist small businesses in Bundaberg, with applying for government grants.
News

A comprehensive guide to securing government grants

Rhylea Millar
30th Mar 2020 5:00 AM


AN AUTHOR has published a book that aims to assist small businesses in regional communities, with the economic downturn.

After representing the education sector in applying for government grants, for almost 20 years, Tom Pollock knows what it takes to secure funding for small businesses.

 

Mr Pollock recently published a book called Winning Government Business: The Six Rules and Nine Absolutes for Small to Medium Businesses.

And the handy guide has been released at no better time, with the coronavirus outbreak forcing the temporary closure of many small businesses and resulting in job losses.

"It is designed to help small businesses, particularly in regional communities like Bundaberg, get through a pretty tough time," Mr Pollock said. "Without small businesses, you start to really lose the heart and soul of a community."

And with one in two small businesses failing within the first three years of opening, Mr Pollock is determined to lower the failure rate in Queensland, by educating owners on the benefits of applying for government grants.

"With everything that's happening at the moment, the government will be the only sector that will continue to over spend if anything and we will start to see a lot of tenders become available," he said.

"If small businesses put their hand up for these grants, which most of them don't, that money will trickle back into regional communities."

The author and grants expert said cooperative bids are also encouraged for small businesses that wish to combine skills with other each, as it will result in extra incentives.

"Most small businesses think they don't have the knowledge and the ability to facilitate big government tenders, but that's not the case," Mr Pollock said.

"Tenders are available for everything, from cleaning to catering and the best part is that money will remain in the regional community, which promotes employment, growth and allows that area to prosper.

"I encourage small business owners to prepare while they have a bit more time up their sleeves, so when their business does reopen, they tick all the boxes to access government revenue streams.

It took five years of applying for government grants, before Mr Pollock gained the skills required to obtain government tenders, with the revenue making up to 28 per cent of the business.

"I spent 15 years making mistakes trying to work with governments and then I started to win contracts," Mr Pollock said. "I don't want small business owners to have to go through all the mistakes I went through, so the book outlines the entire process on how to make you appear as a very attractive investment to government."

Winning Government Business: The Six Rules and Nine Absolutes for Small to Medium Businesses is available to purchase for $29.95, online from tomorrow, at winninggovernmentbusiness.net.au.

