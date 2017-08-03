A community like Bundy will help

EXP COFFEE: Phil Cavanagh is happy to help raise money for Skye Whitfield, 2, who is fighting a rare medical condition.

HELPING comes naturally to Phil Cavanagh so when his mate Sunny Whitfield's daughter was diagnosed with a rare cancer he wasn't going to just sit back.

Mr Cavanagh is the owner of EXP Coffee, which produces cold brew coffee.

The 28-year-old will be donating 50 cents from every cold brew coffee sold during August to Skye Whitfield.

He said he believed hope would come from a community like Bundaberg.

BRIGHT SKYE: Skye Whitfeild was recently diagnosed with a rare type of cancer - A form of histiocytosis that has lead to the production of tumours in her ear canal and throughout the bony structures in her head. Treatment involves 12 long months of chemotherapy administered intravenously. Contributed

"A lot of people try to do things by themselves and I believe things are always better together,” he said.

"More can happen when we work together.

"With EXP I have a 'vehicle' to help and know the power of community.”

Money raised by the Bright Skyes fundraiser will help her family buy specialised equipment to help Skye recover.

EXP coffee is available at Alowishus Delicious, The Journey, Get Fudged, Bargara Bakery, Learmouths Foodworks and CQU's Refectory cafe.

