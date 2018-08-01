'A chest-beating unachiever': Labor in chaos as MPs feud

DIVIDE: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller's conduct has been slammed by Labor colleague Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard.

A VERBAL stoush has erupted between two Labor Party MPs about how the festering allegations of corruption within Ipswich City Council were dealt with.

In an unusual public attack, Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard went to Facebook to slam the conduct of her colleague, the Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Howard took aim at the "divisive", "chest-beating" way Ms Miller dealt with allegations of corruption within the council.

"Jo-Ann Miller wouldn't be an MP if it wasn't for the Labor Party and yet she has done everything she can to bring disrepute to our party," Ms Howard wrote.

"Going to the media and deriding the very party that provided you a platform in the first place does not show good character in my opinion.

"She's been an MP in Ipswich for 17 years and despite all of her chest-beating and posturing, achieved nothing but division in this city."

Ms Howard's comments were in response to a resident, who wrote that Ms Miller questioned the actions of former mayor Paul Pisasale "well before anyone else" and was "the only local politician to have ever had the guts to stand up to him".

Ms Howard said Ms Miller, like all MPs, had "caucus meetings and numerous opportunities to fight for our communities", rather than mudslinging in a public arena.

"Jo-Ann has been picking public fights with Pisasale for years and gotten nowhere except to cause damage to our city and our party's reputation," Ms Howard said.

"There are ways to deal with issues without bringing down the party and with minimal damage to this city.

"That's what adults do when they're given the privilege of representing a community in the Parliament.

"If speaking out publicly about Pisasale was the solution, why are we only now, in the past 12 months, getting a result?"

Ms Miller, who has previously fallen out with the Labor Party, slammed her colleague.

"It's disappointing that someone who is a position to know better would make comments contrary to both community standards and ALP rules," she said.

"I stood up against alleged corruption for the betterment of the Ipswich Community and also the Labor Party.

"Both are far better off without the rotten apples."

Ms Miller said she had taken every opportunity to raise concerns about Ipswich with the auditor general, as well as "premiers, deputy premiers and local government ministers since 2004 - also internally within the ALP".

"It was clear they were prepared to shoot the messenger rather than deal with the issue," Ms Miller said of her party colleagues.

"People went to other MPs' offices in the Ipswich area to raise their concerns and many were turned away.

"In frustration, they come to me, almost as the court of appeals."

In May, Councillor David Martin declared the "poor relationship" between Ipswich's state members was hurting the city.