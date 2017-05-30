A chance to step up to New York stage

BUNDABERG hip hop dancer Chelsea Lane has been selected by Joffery Ballet School to take the stage in the concrete jungle.

The 15-year-old Shalom student was selected for a two week tuition scholarship for hip hop at the Joffery Ballet School after submitting a video of the routine she did in the Bundaberg Eisteddfod, the same performance which won her 'Most promising hip hop dancer' at the eisteddfod.

Chelsea said she is excited to get to work with Candace Brown in New York and learn from professionals in the industry.

"It was surreal, it still doesn't feel real that I've been selected,” Chelsea said.

"I dance all different styles but hip hop is probably my favourite because there are so many styles within the one.

"When I'm dancing hip hop, it makes me feel good - like there are no boundaries.”

Training about eight hours a week and idolising dancer Lauren Seymour, Chelsea said she is hoping to create a career out of her love and passion for dancing, starting with performing and then teaching the art.

She first discovered the opportunity to go to New York through Dance Informa.

Chelsea's mother, Kylie Lane said she was incredibly proud and happy of her daughters success.

"She still does all of the traditional styles like tap, jazz, ballet and lyrical but I think she has really found her niche with hip hop,” Mrs Lane said.

"I think it's probably because it's such a free style of dance.

"It's not that you doubt your child's ability to succeed, you just don't expect them to get the opportunity to dance in New York.

"On top of the eight hours and stuff she does at home, Chelsea studies dance at Shalom, so we are very grateful that she can take dance as a subject there.”

Peta-Maree Jacobsen from the Bundaberg Dance Academy said Chelsea has a "great hip hop style and is a very versatile dancer”.

Having been dancing since she was three-years-old and at the Bundaberg Dance Academy since 2015, Chelsea said she'd like to thank all of her teachers and her parents for supporting her in dance for over a decade.

Chelsea's scholarship in the land of dreams will run for two weeks in July.