A case of fascinating coincidence

SHARED HISTORY: Jean Bant and Sue Furner lived in the same street in England.

VOLUNTEERING brings two unlikely women closer than they realised with similarities between the two stretching decades.

It all started one day at the end of last year when community visitors scheme co-ordinator Heather Hinsbey received a phone call from CVS Auspice in Queensland advising that there was a woman called Sue Furner who has just moved to Bundaberg and wanted to volunteer with the Community Visitors Scheme.

The Community Visitors Scheme Volunteer Program is a friendship program that provides companionship for lonely or socially isolated people in aged care facilities or for clients in their own homes who receive a home care package.

Ms Furner had seen an advertisement for CVS asking for volunteers in a paper where she had lived previously and had called to find out if there was a CVS in Bundaberg.

Ms Hinsbey signed Ms Furner up as a CVS Volunteer.

As Ms Furner came from England she said to Ms Hinsbey she thought it would be nice to help another person from her homeland.

"Perhaps there is an older person who comes from England and would like to talk about their childhood memories in England,” Ms Furner said.

And it turned out they knew the perfect match as one of their clients Jean Bant grew up in a place not far from Ms Furner.

On meeting the trio realised not only were the two ladies from the same country and town but from the same street and there were more similarities they would never have imagined.

Ms Bant lived at 19 McLennon St and Ms Furner's mother Beaty lived at number 24 just across the road, where Ms Furner was born.

They were all absolutely amazed sitting in Ms Bant's loungeroom with mouths wide open.

Ms Furner could not believe there was somebody sitting in her loungeroom who had lived in the same street as her on the other side of the world all those years ago.

"It does not seem real,” Ms Bant said.

"I bet I wake up in the morning thinking it's a fairy tale.”

Other findings on that day were they shared the same doctor, Ms Furner told Ms Bant that her father went to Fairlop School just as Ms Bant had.