Bus driver ‘on phone’ before fatal crash

A SYDNEY bus driver was allegedly using a mobile phone and driving dangerously when he was involved in a crash that killed an Uber Eats driver and his passenger on a scooter.

The scooter rider, 32, and his passenger, 44, were food delivery workers waiting to make a turn in Kingsgrove on Monday after 8pm when they were caught in the crash involving the bus and another car, police say.

The bus struck the scooter sending it into the path of the oncoming car.

Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said the scooter rider was thrown into the path of another vehicle and died instantly. The passenger died a short time later.

Photos show the destroyed scooter strewn across the road while the bus windscreen was shattered on the right-hand side.

The 48-year-old bus driver with 11 years' experience, Luis Rojas, has been charged with dangerous and negligent driving occasioning death, using a mobile phone when not permitted and not properly wearing a seatbelt.

The bus allegedly struck the scooter sending it into the path of an oncoming car. Picture: TNV

He appeared before magistrate Jayeann Carney at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday and was formally refused bail. He's next scheduled to appear in court on March 26 via video link.

Mr Corboy described the crash as "really concerning".

"Two people lost their lives tragically when they didn't have to," he told reporters in Sydney.

A Transit Systems spokeswoman said Rojas has been stood down pending police and internal investigations.

"Following last night's tragic incident in Kingsgrove, we are absolutely devastated for all of those involved and our deepest sympathies are with the families," she said in a statement.

"All of our bus drivers undergo regular driver training sessions and hold a bus driver authority.

"The driver involved in this incident is fully authorised and licensed and has 11 years' bus driving experience."

There were no passengers on the bus, the transport company says.

Five people lost their lives over the Australia Day long weekend, two more than the same period in 2018.