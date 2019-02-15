Burst water main causes morning traffic woes

Traffic delays are expected because of a burst water main on Sandgate Rd, Albion. File picture

COMMUTERS on Brisbane's northside are being warned to expect delays after a burst water main left a wide hole on a major arterial road this morning.

The burst occurred around 3am on the northbound lanes of Sandgate Rd at Albion, forcing police to reduce the busy thoroughfare to just one lane each way during the busy morning commute.

A QPS spokesman said contraflow had been implemented on the road which would cause a traffic headache for city-bound motorists.

"It is expected to stay that way until midmorning," he said.

"People are still asked to avoid the area."

Queensland Urban Utilities spokeswoman Michelle Cull said works would continue throughout the morning.

"Our crews are on site now and we are keen to repair the pipe as soon as possible," she said.

She said there were six properties without water in Albion as a result of the burst.