A Bundy vegan's viewpoint in wake of protests

VEGANS on farms have been sparking outrage as animal rights activists ramp up their campaign.

But one Bundaberg vegan has said not all those who choose a plant-based diet are in support of the actions.

While protesting and activism is important to Mat Grills, trespassing and law-breaking is not something he would do himself.

"It's a very complex issue,” Mr Grills said.

To him, peaceful protest and leading by example are methods he would rather employ.

"I always try and put myself in other people's shoes. If I had 100 people turn up to my house, I also wouldn't be very happy,” he said.

"In saying that, I think there's a place for all types of activism. But I don't know how productive that sort of protesting is.”

Mr Grills said while he didn't necessarily agree with the extent taken by trespassers, he conceded that more traditional ways of protest had been overlooked for years.

"It's gained a lot of attention in the media but ... it's spread more hysteria than anything,” he said.

"Personally I think leading by example in a loving way is a better way to spread the word.”

He said the "extreme activism” overshadowed the actual message.

"It's just causing a lot of anger and I don't think that really does much good,” he said.

"At the end of the day veganism is about non-violence and non-harm to all sentient beings.” Mr Grills said social change had historically been created through protesting and law breaking.

Mr Grills encouraged people to look in to the processes involved with animal farming.

"Educate yourself on where your food is coming from, the damage it's causing to the environment and the damage it's causing to your health,” he said. "Knowledge is power.”

If you are interested in a positive conversation with Mr Grills go to Facebook bit.ly/2UH3ATX or Instagram bit.ly/2uVGYk8.