A Bundy pooch is Miss February for RACQ’s calendar

CALENDAR GIRL: Daisy is Miss February for the 2020 RACQ calendar

BUNDABERG’S favourite insta-famous dachshund is Miss February for the 2020 RACQ pet calendar.

Owner of Daisy, Natalie Sweetapple said she was excited Daisy made it into the calendar.

“Daisy was lucky enough to make it into the Top 12 and had a photographer from Brisbane fly to Bundaberg to do the photoshoot.”

Daisy does not shy away from fame with over 35,000 followers on Instagram.

She had also been selected twice to waddle down the red carpet of the Dog Lovers Show where she wagged her tail at big stars including Dr Chris Brown and Dr Harry.

The calendar is available at all RACQ branches or can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/2NJPTye, all profits will help animals in need at Animal Welfare League Queensland.

You can follow Daisy on Instagram @Littledaisydachshund.