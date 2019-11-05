A BUNDY FIRST: Region’s first suitcase rummage unpacked

BUNDY FIRST: Rummage through suitcases this Friday to score some second hand goods.

In a Bundy first, Riverfeast will be holding a suitcase rummage this Friday with everything from racing gear to rock’n’roll clothing and macramé.

Suitcase rummage is exactly as it sounds. Stall holders pay $10 and bring suitcases full of goods and attendees can rummage through them to find a little nugget of gold.

Organiser Karen Wittcott said the suitcase rummage was a way to bring something new to the area.

“It can be hard to keep people excited so we have to reinvent ourselves a little bit to keep people interested in Riverfeast,” Ms Wittcott said.

“It is a retail experience that is good timing because it is close to Christmas and people will be selling wares whether new from craft makers or second-hand goods.”

The rummage will be held on Friday from 5pm to 8.30pm and dependent on the turn out might be back just before Christmas.