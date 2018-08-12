Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FLOWER CRAZY: Publicity Officer of the Childers & Isis District Orchid Society Fay Partridge is looking forward to the Spring Orchid Show.
FLOWER CRAZY: Publicity Officer of the Childers & Isis District Orchid Society Fay Partridge is looking forward to the Spring Orchid Show. Zach Hogg BUN220814FLW1
News

A blooming affair for Childers

Emma Reid
by
12th Aug 2018 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS SPRING approaches and the seasons change, the Childers and Isis District Orchid Society is getting ready to host its annual spring orchid show.

The blooming orchids will be on display in all their glory for the entire community to enjoy at the Isis Cultural Centre on August 31 and September 1.

Childers and Isis District Orchid Society publicity officer Fay Partridge said the event was growing each year, with plenty of plants for sale.

Doors open 8am both days and the community is welcome to attend, for a $2 entry fee.

Along with the plants there will be a horticulture and photography competition, which is open to all.

A potting demonstration will be held about 10am and 2pm Friday and Saturday at 10am.

Light refreshments and a raffle to raise funds will be available.

bundaberg childers isis orchid
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Did we capture you at this year's Relay for Life?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Did we capture you at this year's Relay for Life?

    News HUNDREDS of kilometres, 56 teams, 17 hours, 12 degrees and one big community spirit at Relay for Life.

    Nothing mini about big collector craze in Bundy

    premium_icon Nothing mini about big collector craze in Bundy

    Offbeat Little groceries prove popular in the region

    Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

    premium_icon Townsville City Deal a strong case in Hinkler's regional bid

    Politics Positive results in Townsville City Deal could serve as precedent

    Local Partners