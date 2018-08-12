A blooming affair for Childers

FLOWER CRAZY: Publicity Officer of the Childers & Isis District Orchid Society Fay Partridge is looking forward to the Spring Orchid Show.

FLOWER CRAZY: Publicity Officer of the Childers & Isis District Orchid Society Fay Partridge is looking forward to the Spring Orchid Show. Zach Hogg BUN220814FLW1

AS SPRING approaches and the seasons change, the Childers and Isis District Orchid Society is getting ready to host its annual spring orchid show.

The blooming orchids will be on display in all their glory for the entire community to enjoy at the Isis Cultural Centre on August 31 and September 1.

Childers and Isis District Orchid Society publicity officer Fay Partridge said the event was growing each year, with plenty of plants for sale.

Doors open 8am both days and the community is welcome to attend, for a $2 entry fee.

Along with the plants there will be a horticulture and photography competition, which is open to all.

A potting demonstration will be held about 10am and 2pm Friday and Saturday at 10am.

Light refreshments and a raffle to raise funds will be available.