A big home in a central location

THIS massive family home on a magnificent fully fenced 1657sqm block, elevated to capture cooling breezes, at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac offers expansive family living over two levels, with versatile options that could extend to dual living.

With 220sq m-plus under roof, the home is complete with five bedrooms, ground floor office with external access, three bathrooms, modern kitchen overlooking park-like grounds, two separate living areas, wrap-around veranda on upper level, covered patio on ground level, in-ground pool, and loads of off street parking.

Well presented, the home is comfortable and light-filled, and features include: high ceilings on upper level, stainless steel wall oven and grill, dishwasher, quality window furnishings, ceiling fans, air-conditioning, built-ins in all bedrooms plus office, alfresco access from both living areas, and a floorplan that facilitates excellent separation of living.

The gardens are pristine and there is masses of grassy expanses for children and pets to play safely and securely, and plenty of room to build a large shed, if desired. The home is big, and so are the grounds ... it's super-sized family living with the lot, room for everyone plus your guests, and the setting is private and whisper-quiet.

Located less than 10 minutes to Sunshine Plaza, and the emerging SunCentral CBD which will offer a South Bank style entertaining and dining precinct in the heart of Maroochydore, plus only 10 minutes to local beaches - it's family-friendly in every sense. Immanuel Lutheran College is within walking distance, along with parks and sporting facilities.

Long-term owners have enjoyed an amazing lifestyle here and created many cherished memories ... now it's time for another family to embrace and call their very own.

BUDERIM

6 Glenalpin Ct

5-6 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Car, Pool

Features: Modern kitchen, wrap-around veranda on upper level, ground floor patio, in-ground pool, fully fenced 1657sq m block, elevated to capture breezes, beautiful landscaped gardens, end of quiet cul-de-sac, less than 10 minutes to major amenities including Sunshine Plaza

Price: Auction on site Saturday, April 28, at 10am

Agent: Mitch Rowe at Ray White Buderim

Contact: 0418 456 176

Inspection: Saturday 9.30-10am