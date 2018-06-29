A big celebration for little kids

FLORAL ART: BRAG volunteer Sam Cook shows Chester Felstead and Jack Buesnel how to weave flowers for Monets Garden at the Bargara State School Under 8s Day.

FLORAL ART: BRAG volunteer Sam Cook shows Chester Felstead and Jack Buesnel how to weave flowers for Monets Garden at the Bargara State School Under 8s Day. Mike Knott BUN270618BARGARA9

IT'S the event that celebrates kids just being little kids and Bargara State School has celebrated in style.

Community groups, students, teachers and family members joined in the fun as the school made special mention of its youngest pupils at under-8s day on Wednesday.

Under Eights Week was initiated by Early Childhood Australia Queensland branch and has been running for 60 years across the state.

The theme of this year's event was exploring language and culture and Bargara State School's full morning of learning and play activities was the lesson for the day.

Community group representatives who turned up to help celebrate and join in the fun included the NRL, local turtle rangers, emergency services including the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and police, as well as Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery, Bunnings and CQUniversity.

Face painting, arts and crafts and footy replaced spelling and maths with children under eight relishing the chance to have a day dedicated to them.

Local childcare centres where also in attendance, giving their littlest people a chance to see what school was all about.

See tomorrow's NewsMail for more photos from Bargara's State School's Under 8's Day.