‘He saved my life’: Grandad thanks ‘hero’ grandson

Kane Bailey has undergone surgery for a severe leg injury he sustained when he saved the life of his grandfather, Robert Bailey who was almost crushed between a car and a trailer. His friends and family are hailing Kane a real-life hero. Kane Bailey gets a hug from his grandfather Robert Bailey at the Gold Coast University Hospital. Picture Glenn Hampson

TEENAGER Kane Bailey is being hailed a hero after sacrificing himself to save his grandad who fell head first between a moving car and trailer at the weekend.

The 16-year-old Benowa High School student dived in to grab Robert Bailey Sr after noticing him stumbling over a kerb in the car park of the Nerang RSL and into the moving vehicle.

Witnesses said the 73-year-old Vietnam Vet "would have landed head first under the wheel of the trailer" had Kane not acted.

The trailer ran over the young sports captain's leg, breaking his tibia and fibia and fracturing his ankle.

Mr Bailey Sr, from Oxenford, suffered an injury to his finger as the trailer ran over the pair.

"I would not be here today if he didn't do what he did, he had no thought for himself or his own wellbeing," said Mr Bailey Sr.

The car was being driven by Kane's father, Robert Bailey Jr, who had come to pick up his father and did not realise the pair had approached the car and continued to drive forward.

The Molendinar teenager is taking his new "hero" status all in his stride.

"I didn't even think about it, it was just a reaction," said Kane.

"I noticed he was a bit giddy and when he started to go down, I didn't even consider it, I just jumped in front of him and grabbed him.

"I was in shock initially so I couldn't really feel the pain in my leg.

"We put grandad in the car and then used a piece of timber from the trailer to create a makeshift splint to keep my leg straight and we went to hospital."

Kane underwent a two-hour operation at the Gold Coast University Hospital to realign the bones in his leg and ankle and has been given the all clear from doctors.

The avid sportsmen, who plays volleyball, athletics, and futsal, is taking a six-week break from sports while his leg is in a cast.

Mr Bailey Jnr said he was very proud of both men.

"They are both everything to me and it was a sad day for me, the two men I adore and love got hurt."

"There are definitely no hard feelings though. The three generations of men remain thick as thieves and enjoy spending precious moments together.

"It was a unique bonding experience, that's for sure," said Mr Bailey Sr.