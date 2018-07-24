Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
A Miami building scheduled for demolition has collapsed, injuring one. Picture: Miami beach Police/Twitter
Offbeat

Apartment building collapses ahead of demolition

by Staff Writers
24th Jul 2018 2:36 AM

A BUILDING in Miami Beach collapsed on Monday morning, leaving at least one person injured, police have reported.

The building, located on Collins Avenue and 57th Street, had a permit for demolition but collapsed before it was demolished.

The Miami Beach Police Department tweeted that the injured person was transported to hospital.

There is no indication of any other people injured at this time.

Locals witnessed the building collapsing and took video of the shocking event, as clouds of dust and smoke filled the air.

The building was the former Marlborough House condominium building, a 13-floor structure built in 1963 and bought by Brazilian developer Jose Isaac Peres.

The demolition had just begun when the entire building collapsed, spreading debris across Collins Avenue and causing the main north-south artery through Miami Beach to be shut down in both directions.

building collapse editors picks miami beach united states

Top Stories

    Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    premium_icon Top Aussies say ‘It’s time to ban the bans’

    News Premiers past and present, business titans, sporting and TV stars and war heroes have united to speak out against nanny-state wowserism.

    • 24th Jul 2018 4:04 AM
    Why strawberries are only going to get cheaper

    Why strawberries are only going to get cheaper

    Weather Supplies are expected to explode again next month.

    • 24th Jul 2018 2:55 AM
    How telcos will pay big for NBN failures

    premium_icon How telcos will pay big for NBN failures

    Technology Providers to face fines up to $10m if no internet for seven days.

    Bundaberg Christian College takes over kindergarten

    premium_icon Bundaberg Christian College takes over kindergarten

    Community Kindy formerly known as FDC Footprints

    Local Partners