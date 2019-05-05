Woman slashed in face in hospital

The elderly woman suffered slash wounds to the face.

An elderly patient was slashed in the face with a pair of scissors while she lay in her Sydney hospital bed last night.

The 77-year old woman was attacked by another patient who police say became "agitated" at about 8.30pm on Saturday.

The alleged attacker, a 29-year-old woman, also injured three nurses who were trying to calm her down at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

"It's alleged the patient grabbed hold of a nurse and removed her scissors," police said in a statement.

"Two nurses suffered cuts to their arms and another suffered a wound to their back before the patient entered a neighbouring room where she allegedly assaulted another patient."

Police came to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Camperdown after the attack.

Security at the hospital as well as nearby nurses and doctors restrained the woman until local police arrived.

The elderly victim is in a stable condition with her facial injuries and the 29-year-old is now under police guard in the hospital.