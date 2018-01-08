A 70th anniversary and a 101st birthday

DOUBLE THE LUCK: Jack and Win Savage celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on the same day Win's sister Fan celebrated her 101st birthday.

JUST four days before Christmas in 1916, a mother was given an early present when her baby daughter was born.

Now, all these years later, Fan Lourigan celebrates her birthday with another special occasion - the wedding anniversary of her sister Win Savage.

On December 21 last year, Fan welcomed in her 101st year, while Win and husband Jack celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

The sisters marked the occasion with not one, but two cakes.

Over the years, Fan has seen much change.

In Bundaberg in the year she was born, the sugar industry was facing a new crisis with the implementation of an award granting wage rises for field hands and cane cutters, to which no one was pleased.

The community was also reeling from the death of esteemed doctor Thomas May, who had only recently retired as a surgeon from Bundaberg Hospital after 32 years.

Risque swimmers were also feeling the pressure after a meeting of the Woongarra Shire Council decided anyone found swimming without a bathing suit would face prosecution.

In the same vein, a man was fined for obscene language and disloyal words in Bourbong Street.

The phrase that got him into trouble was: "The Kaiser is the best man that ever stood in shoe leather; to hell with England, it is only a scab country." He was fined five pounds.

But while some things have changed, others have stayed the same.

The region battled through a violent storm, which came from the north, dumping enough rain to inundate main streets and cause minor damage to stock.

A search was also conducted for a six-year-old who went missing near Cordalba.

The youngster went for a walk and was lost for 24 hours.

Across the country, in October the first plebiscite on the issue of military conscription was held - and defeated - while in July the Battle of Fromelles began.