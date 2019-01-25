Menu
A 12-year-old girl has given birth in Perth.
News

Twelve-year-old gives birth in Aussie hospital

25th Jan 2019 5:22 AM

Authorities in Perth have confirmed a 12-year-old girl has given birth at a hospital.

Local media report the girl became a pregnant when she was 11 and had her baby earlier this month.

Jackie Tang, of the Department of Communities, would not comment specifically on the case to protect the girl's identity, but told Community News it did work closely with multiple agencies when a young mother gave birth.

"A co-ordinated response is required from a range of State Government and external support agencies both in the short and long term in order to make a lasting difference to the wellbeing of all affected parties," she said.

"The Department of Communities, the WA Police and Department of Health work together intensively in the best interests of all concerned.

WA Health Department statistics show that since 1980, there have been 12 registered births to girls aged 12, the youngest registered age of a birth mother in WA.

In 2017 there were three registered births to girls aged 13 or younger, seven registered births to 14-years-olds and 21 registered births to 15-year-olds.

