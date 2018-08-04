Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 12-year-old boy has died in a car crash in Shepparton in the state’s north this morning.
A 12-year-old boy has died in a car crash in Shepparton in the state’s north this morning.
Breaking

Young boy killed when car crashed into pole

by Brianna Travers
4th Aug 2018 8:11 AM

A FATAL crash in Shepparton has led to the death of a 12-year-old boy overnight.

Police have been told a gold Holden Commodore sedan was travelling west on Wanganui Road when it left the road and struck a pole near Kittles Road, in Victoria's north.

The front seat passenger, a 12-year-old Nathalia boy, was killed on impact.

Two back seat passengers, aged 14 and 10, have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 35-year-old Kialla man, is helping police with their inquiries.

The exact cause of the crash is being investigated and Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are on scene.

The crash takes this year's road toll to 121 compared to 142 this time last year.

Wanganui Road between Kittles Road and Numurkah Road are closed while the investigation takes place.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

car crash editors picks shepparton

Top Stories

    Big win for Bundy gin maker

    premium_icon Big win for Bundy gin maker

    Business IF YOU enjoy a drop of Kalki Moon's classic gin, you're not the only one.

    Minister responds to road woes

    premium_icon Minister responds to road woes

    Politics Safety at the centre of 'decision making'

    Tucker's return to fun run

    premium_icon Tucker's return to fun run

    News Paul is in top form after nursing a knee injury

    Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

    premium_icon Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

    Pets & Animals Little find a big deal in garden

    Local Partners