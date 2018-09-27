Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Google Maps
Crime

Man dead after falling eight stories

29th Nov 2015 6:03 PM

POLICE are investigating after a man fell to his death from an eight-storey Sydney unit block.

The man fell from the building in Cammeray, on Sydney's North Shore, late Saturday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics arrived on the scene at Carter St to find the man had died.

Police said the deceased was a visitor to the unit block and called on witnesses to the incident to come forward.

A crime scene was established and forensic officers and detectives were examining the building yesterday.

- APN NEWSDESK

Related Items

Show More
fall fatality police investigation

Top Stories

    Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    premium_icon Man charged with raping child cousin found not guilty

    Crime A JURY has acquitted a Bundaberg man accused of raping his young cousin.

    $7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

    premium_icon $7.8M Bundy farm sale sparks drive for new listings

    Business International interest in local farms

    LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

    premium_icon LISTEN OUT: Bundy's top radio stations revealed

    Offbeat Find out which station Bundy prefers

    Local Partners