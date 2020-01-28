Menu
LOCAL TALENT: Ainsley Clarke in costume ready to perform Swan Lake Act Two.
How Bundaberg's Ainsley is living her dream

brittiny edwards
, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
28th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
YOUNG Bundaberg ballerina Ainsley Clarke is living her dream in the spotlight, performing Swan Lake Act Two at QPAC in Brisbane.

This year was 15-year-old Ainsley's third season performing with Ballet Theatre Queensland and she said she had been thinking about being on that stage since she was a young girl.

"When I was eight I was lucky enough to watch a ballet production at QPAC and I always dreamt of one day performing on the same stage with a company," Ainsley said.

Now Ainsley's a seasoned performer, training at Bundaberg Dance Academy and attending vigorous rehearsals in the lead up to the performance of Swan Lake Act Two and Graduation Ball.

LOCAL TALENT: Ainsley Clarke performing in Swan Lake Act Two.
"Rehearsals commenced in May 2019 and we hit the ground running rehearsing for eight hours every Sunday," she said.

"We also had two weeks of intensive training prior to performance week to learn, polish and perform the choreography.

"Learning lead roles and group routines was challenging but I thrive on the intensity discipline and dedication it takes for a seamless performance and production."

Ainsley was given the opportunity to perform the role of lead swan in Swan Lake Act Two and she said the experience has reaffirmed her passion to perform.

"A career in classical ballet is an aspiration I have always had," she said.

"I understand it's a very demanding and challenging goal to achieve but with hard work and determination I can remain focused on achieving my dreams."

