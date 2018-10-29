Have faith in young Pope: Head

Queensland’s Sam Heazlett celebrates a century during day four of the round two JLT Sheffield Shield against South Australia at Adelaide Oval. Picture: AAP/David Mariuz).

TRAVIS Head jets off to national one-day duty, dispelling any doomsayers writing off South Australian leg-spinner Lloyd Pope after Sam Heazlett saved Queensland in Adelaide.

Heazlett, with 118 not out from 356 balls, morphed into Queensland's version of The Wall, as the visitors salvaged an unlikely draw on Sunday.

Pope's figures were indicative of a tough first-class caper. A first innings feast of 7/87 contrasted with 0/101 in Queensland's second dig of 6/357 in 138 overs before play was called off.

Lloyd Pope of the Redbacks in full flight against Queensland at Adelaide Oval. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

Head noted the second innings reprieves off Pope's bowling on Friday night for Heazlett and Charlie Hemphrey (87) meant the second-game leggie's figures should have been better.

"You don't expect the world from an 18-year-old," said Head of Pope, the youngest bowler to take seven wickets in a Sheffield Shield innings.

"He put us in a pretty good position to come out and get seven wickets in the first innings. He created opportunities on Friday night and we didn't take them.

"He is a young guy, continuing to learn his craft. In the first innings he bowled exceptionally well.

"In the second innings he bowled good balls and just has to learn to do it for a longer period of time.

"That will come with age, become more consistent."

Former Test pacemen Chadd Sayers (3/81) and Joe Mennie (3/55) threw everything at the Bulls.

Left-hander Heazlett, 23, soaked up the heat with backing from Michael Neser (57) in an unbroken 97-run, sixth-wicket stand.

Only Greg Ritchie (360 balls), Jimmy Maher (412), Martin Love (412), Wade Townsend (379), Matt Hayden (380) and Stephen Monty (378) have made tons and faced more balls in an innings for Queensland in Adelaide.

Heazlett, best known for being handed an Australian one-day debut against New Zealand last year before representing the Bulls, earnt respect in keeping a quality Redbacks attack at bay with a fourth first-class ton.

"I was really happy to fight out the draw for the team. That is a long innings," he said.

"I kept it pretty simple, watched the ball ... it clicked.

"It was a good wicket to bat on once you got through the new ball. Pope bowled really well in the first innings and got us by surprise."

Head will join Australia's one-day unit in Perth for Sunday's series opener against South Africa.

Travis Head at full stretch in the field. Picture: AAP Image/David Mariuz

Head (16) was one of several Test aspirants lacking runs this game including Bulls Matt Renshaw (3 and 0) and Marnus Labuschagne (3 and 28).

"I feel like I am playing well, I missed out on a few runs but will continue to get better.

"I'm looking forward to putting an Australian shirt on. I feel I can do the job whether it is red or white ball."

Head noted it was Tom Cooper (178) and Jake Lehmann (126) who cashed in against the Bulls.

"He has flown under the radar. He goes out and gets the job done, put them to the sword, played exceptionally well," said Head of Lehmann.

"We created enough chances. It was disappointing not to win but the way we're playing outweighs the negatives."

Head expects Callum Ferguson to overcome a calf strain and front against Victoria starting Saturday at the MCG.