UPDATE: Fog delays Bundaberg flights

Ashley Clark
| 17th May 2017 7:34 AM
Burnett River? What Burnett River? The water and sky transform into one as thick fog covers Bundaberg.
Burnett River? What Burnett River? The water and sky transform into one as thick fog covers Bundaberg.

UPDATE: Foggy weather has delayed flights in and out of Bundaberg.

Qantas delayed its departure flight of 6.45am from Bundaberg to Brisbane by a couple of hours.

The delay caused further disruptions to two more flights, according to a Qantas spokesperson.

"QF2319 from Bundaberg to Brisbane has been delayed for about two and a half hours," the spokesperson said.

"This means that the return service from Brisbane to Bundaberg the QF2320 and then the next Bundaberg to Brisbane services, QF 2323, will be delayed about an hour."

To check your flight status, click here.

 

 

 

EARLIER: DRIVING through town with headlights beaming, Bundaberg looked more like a spooky ghost village this morning.

Thick fog has blanketed the region and weather forecasters have warned of extremely low visibility.

Weatherzone meteorologist Kim Westcott said at about 3am, visibility at Bundaberg Airport was less than 50 meters.

"The thick fog, which is basically what we call ground cloud, is caused by a high pressure ridge that is sitting over much of Queensland at the moment," Ms Westcott said.

"Bundaberg wasn't alone with plenty of other areas across Queensland and New South Wales also experiencing very foggy conditions."

Ms Westcott said the fog would hang around this morning before rain hits the region from tomorrow.

"In the next few days, up until Sunday, there will be quite a lot of cloud cover and rain," she said.

"Once that fog clears, today will be the last fine, beautiful day- so it is a good chance to clear your gutters and get that washing out on the line.

"Bundaberg can expect a maximum of about 30mm of rain on Friday."
 

Topics:  fog weather weatherzone

