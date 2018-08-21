Broadway rampage: Car mounts curb during police chase

Damage was caused to all three shops.

A car attempting to evade police has mounted a kerb and crashed into shop fronts on Broadway, prompting the arrest of the driver and his passenger.

The Holden vehicle was requested to pull over about 11:45pm last night but instead sped off. Police chased the vehicle along Parramatta Road until it broke down, mounted the kerb and crashed into three Broadway shop fronts in Glebe.

The driver and his male passenger were arrested and duly taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police allegedly found suspected stolen property in the car.