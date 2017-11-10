Menu
99th anniversary of signing of Armistice

LEST WE FORGET: Mayor Jack Dempsey and councillors will attend Remembrance Day services today.

THE passage of time since the signing of the Armistice that stopped hostilities on the Western Front during World War I should only serve as a reminder of the catastrophic loss of life caused by wars, Mayor Jack Dempsey says.

November 11 marks the 99th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice in 1918 which ended fighting and was a prelude to the signing of a peace treaty, the Treaty of Versailles, some six months later.

Cr Dempsey said the anniversary of the Armistice, Remembrance Day, was a special day for all Australians and marked a time honoured tradition of remembering the fallen, not just of World War I but in all conflicts where Australian servicemen and women have served,” he said.

"Obviously this year is the penultimate observance prior to the centenary commemorations next year.

"Right across the length and breadth of the Bundaberg region we have memorials that define the contribution this region made to the pursuit of peace in the face of aggression.

"Council is currently working through options to identify a project that may be appropriate to tie in with the national observance of the centenary of the signing of the Armistice.”

The mayor and other councillors will attend the civic ceremony in Anzac Park starting at 10.45am today. Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor will attend observances in Childers.

