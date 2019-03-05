$995 a week: Stunning Bargara rental home hits market

A THOUSAND dollars a week in rent can get you a one-bedroom apartment in Sydney, a two-bedroom townhouse in Melbourne or a four-bedroom house in Brisbane.

But in Bargara it will get you a seven-bedroom home with an in-ground pool, pool house and granny flat.

The home is on a 1305sqm property in Beach Milieu, a beach-side estate with larger-than-average blocks.

Listed with Richardson and Wrench Bargara at $995 a week, it's currently the most expensive rental property available in the Bundaberg region - and if it's snapped up at this price it is believed it would set a record for rentals in the region.

HIGH END RENTAL: 6 Anchorage Court Bargara is up for rent for $995 and comes with a granny flat and pool house. R and W Bargara Beach

Remax property agent Scott Mackey says it's the most he's seen for a long-term lease.

"The advantage it does have is it has a granny flat,” he said.

"We have a property which is $600 a week and that includes pool maintenance, lawn mowing and hedging as well.”

The Real Estate Institute of Queensland's Market Monitor report said as of September Bundy rental vacancies held at 2.2 per cent.

While most median rents increased or held steady, that of three-bedroom townhouses fell from $295 to $290. House yields increased slightly from 5.4 per cent to 5.6 per cent.

Mr Mackey told the News- Mail last week people were looking at high-end properties with executive rentals in high demand. "We've got houses being rented for $450-$750 a week,” he said.

He said people are seeing the attraction of coastal areas.

"They might rent for six months to see what it's like and then buy themselves a block and build,” he said.

The NewsMail contacted Richardson and Wrench yesterday.