THE LOOKS: All the faces of Mount Perry Races 2019.

THE LOOKS: All the faces of Mount Perry Races 2019. Alex Treacy

DESPITE the mercury soaring to 36 degrees on Saturday, that didn't stop punters from the Burnett and beyond dressing to the nines for a day at the country races.

The Times sweated with the rest of them to bring you 99 photos of the best Mount Perry Races 2019 had to offer.