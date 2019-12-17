$99 DEAL: Cheap flights trialled for Bundy

CHEAPER airline fares are being welcomed in Bundaberg by mayor Jack Dempsey as Alliance Airlines is trialling cheap one-way flights to Brisbane, on offer until March 31, 2020.

The airline announced it would trial a special $99 one-way fare for the community to travel by air to Brisbane aboard a Fokker 70 jet aircraft.

Alliance Airline’s chief executive, Lee Schofield, said the airline was optimistic the reduced fare would increase tourist visits, as well as strengthen Bundaberg as an enticing destination.

“Alliance understands the cost of air travel, particularly the impact it has on residents of regional communities such as Bundaberg. We have received many requests for cheaper airfares and are pleased to trial this community fare for the people of Bundaberg and the surrounding region,” Mr Schofield said.

Cr Dempsey said he knew the matter was something the Bundaberg community had been calling out for and urged residents to take advantage of the trial period.

“Council talks regularly with Qantas and Alliance about a range of issues and it is pleasing to see requests from our region have been taken on board.”

Tourism portfolio spokesman Cr Greg Barnes congratulated Alliance Airlines on the initiative.

“We recognise that airfares on regional routes are subject to commercial viability by respective airlines and it’s fantastic to see that Alliance has voluntarily gone over and above that thinking,” Cr Barnes said.

“Especially when families travel to be together at this time of the year.

“Of course, we can’t overlook the importance of affordable flights to the regional tourism industry and especially during the current turtle season when mothers are returning to lay their eggs and hatchlings are starting their long and arduous journey.”