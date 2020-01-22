Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File picture: Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
File picture: Threatening storm clouds develop over Gympie.
Weather

98km/h winds as severe storms bear down

by Edward Randell
22nd Jan 2020 6:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MULTIPLE severe thunderstorms have formed in southeast Queensland and are heading east towards the coast, after a total of 38,000 homes were left without power in the region due to storms over the past two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology at 5.57pm issued a warning for people in parts of the Somerset, Western Downs and Toowoomba council areas.

 

"Severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near the area east of Dalby, the area northeast of Dalby, Oakey and the area west of Toogoolawah," the alert says.

"They are forecast to affect Bell by 6:20 pm and the area northwest of Toowoomba, the area northwest of Esk and Crows Nest by 6:50 pm.

"Damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding are likely."

Oakey has already received 24mm of rain, however the Bureau of Meteorology believe the storm affected regions will face damaging winds rather than heavy falls.

A 98km/h wind gust was recorded at Oakey at 5.10pm.

An 87km/h wind gust was recorded at Dalby at 4.46pm.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks rain storms storm warning thunderstorms weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Conditions of secondary dwellings changed in council laws

        premium_icon Conditions of secondary dwellings changed in council laws

        News BUNDABERG councillor Ross Sommerfeld explains what new amendments mean for dual occupancies, secondary dwellings, and building heights.

        TAKING THE CAKE: Readers reveal favourite Bundy lamington

        premium_icon TAKING THE CAKE: Readers reveal favourite Bundy lamington

        Food & Entertainment Delicious cakes are the talk of the town

        SES controller fights fires with raising funds

        premium_icon SES controller fights fires with raising funds

        Environment AFTER turning on the news and watching the devastating bushfires, Brian Lowe...

        10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        premium_icon 10 (more) Bundaberg themed baby names to fall in love with

        Parenting We're up to our second list of great local baby names