‘94 flashback: Pledge to remove trade barriers by 2020

Breaking down trade barriers was set to inject billions into Australia’s economy, the NewsMail reported in 1994. Photo: istock

Breaking down trade barriers was set to inject billions into Australia’s economy, the NewsMail reported in 1994. Photo: istock

It was a story that made the front page in 1994.

A produce boom was predicted amid dry conditions and fires.

The news came following the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation forum, where it was promised that all trade barriers would be removed by 2020.

Former Member for Hinkler Brian Courtice, who had lost his seat the year before, was acting as a Federal Government consultant.

Mr Courtice said at the time he believed the region would see a boost within 10 years.

Developed members of the Asia Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) forum such as Australia were committed to implementing free trade by 2010 and developing nations such as Indonesia by 2020.

It was predicted the co-operation would boost Australia’s economy by more than $7 billion a year.

Mr Courtice told the NewsMail at the time that Bundaberg’s proximity to South-East Asia presented unlimited opportunities.

Farm representatives said growers were taking a realistic stance, knowing there were still quarantine barriers in place that could inhibit trade.

Horticulturalists were quoted as being “not overly confident”.

“A lot of the time our prices are below cost and realistically a lot of growers have to change their approach if they want to survive,” president of Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers at the time Don Halpin said.

Economists said concerns for survival of farming were becoming commonplace in agricultural regions, with producers having to cut back on labour costs.