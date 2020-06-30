928 in virus hotspots refuse test

Australians are being implored to get tested for coronavirus but it seems hundreds of Victorians don't want to follow advice.

Premier Daniel Andrews this afternoon revealed 928 people refused to be tested in two Melbourne hot spots.

Mr Andrews first thanked those who had taken part in testing and the "army of people" taking the swabs.

"But I do feel obliged to inform you that in Broadmeadows and Keilor Downs alone some 928 people refused to be tested," he said.

"Now I can't change that. That's happened. All I can do is encourage those people to come forward and get tested today.

"Come forward and get tested tomorrow and in a broader sense if someone comes to your doorstep and asks you to be tested please say yes.

"Please get tested. Even if people don't knock on your door, if you have symptom, please come forward and get tested."

Mr Andrews reiterated it was a quick and simple process.

"It is a massive contribution to tracking and tracing, to locking this virus down, to taking control of this virus and making sure that we can, at an appropriate point in the future, resume our opening up, resume that process of easing in a safe and balanced way," he said.

"Please get tested if you are asked to be tested. Now, because of the unacceptably high rates of community transmission and the unacceptably high rates of new cases, even those where we can attribute their source, it is incredibly important that we take some next steps to deal with this challenge right now."

Mr Andrews went on to announce stay-at-home orders for residents in 10 postcodes as the state records 64 new cases.

There are only four reasons Victorians in those areas can leave their homes.

Mr Andrews said the public health and wellbeing allowed that if someone was an unreasonable risk to public health they could be detained.

"Forced testing almost certainly involves more contact than the system we have now," he said.

"I don't think it is too much to ask for you to consent to that test."

Victoria has recorded 64 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, continuing a trend of sharp daily increases.

The Melbourne suburbs with the highest number of new cases are Broadmeadows, Fawkner and Auburnvale.

Of most concern is the number of community transmission cases in those suburbs, and other suburbs approximate to them, Mr Andrews said.

There have been some 233 new cases of coronavirus since last Thursday, since the testing blitz began.