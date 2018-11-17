90km winds and hail to hit Bundy overnight

WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way for western parts of Wide Bay Burnett

WARNING: A severe thunderstorm is on the way for western parts of Wide Bay Burnett Brian Cassidy

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of the Wide Bay, with the storm tracking north east towards Bundaberg.

Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman Michelle Berry said the warning would not effect Bundaberg immediately, but the region could experience severe storm activity into the night.

"There is a chance Bundaberg could get around 90km winds, some potentially heavy rain and large hail," Ms Berry said.

"And you could get further activity up until the fresh south-easterly coastal wind change that will occur around mid-afternoon.

"That will bring much cooler conditions through to Monday and will provide some relief from the humidity Bundaberg has been experiencing of late."

The Bureau are predicting much more rainfall over Kingaroy and Gaydah, but it is likely the storm will reach Bundaberg within the next eight to 12 hours.

"At this stage the warning is for areas well inland of the coast," Ms Berry said.

"The warning currently is south of Yarraman and the southern Burnett region, and the Wide Bay coast most likely will experience no storms until potentially late tonight and into tomorrow."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

- Move your car under cover or away from trees.

- Secure loose outdoor items.

- Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

- Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

- Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.