$90K fine after worker loses fingers at abattoir

GUILTY PLEA: Meats R Us was sentenced in Maryborough Magistrates Court for a breach of workplace health and safety. Valerie Horton

A BIGGENDEN abattoir has been fined $90,000 after a teenager worker sliced off two fingers, just months after the death of a colleague.

The 17-year-old was removing hocks off large pigs using a single-handed hock cutter on June 29, 2017, when his fingers became trapped in the cutter and were amputated.

The inexperienced worker lost his left index and middle fingers.

Meats R Us was charged with an offence under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011 for not providing adequate training to the teenager and assigning him work beyond his capabilities.

At the time of sentencing in Maryborough Magistrates Court on June 29, Meats R Us had been already dealt with for a breach that occurred on February 21, 2017, when another worker tragically died at the meatworks.

In November 2018, the meatworks was fined $200,000 in the same court over the death of Dallarnil man Colin Chivers.

Mr Chivers suffered fatal head injuries when he was struck by a ramp while unloading pigs at the abattoir.

Meats R Us pleaded guilty a health and safety breach over the death. Company director Peter Gibbs pleaded guilty to the same charge and was fined $15,000.

Magistrate Barry Barrett said he took into account an early plea, Meats R Us's co-operation with the investigation and its admissions of failing to adequately address the hazard and identify the inherent risk, the lack of supervision and training and a failure to provide a safe system of work.

Mr Barrett also noted the company gave immediate support to the victim and his family and rectified the machinery straight after the incident.

The magistrate acknowledged Meats R Us had been implementing injury strategies for the last two years and was classed as a good corporate citizen, providing employment in a small town while contributing to community organisations and fundraising.

But he was critical of the lack of training given to the injured worker and that the teenager was pressured to perform duties above his skill set, noting young people were generally more vulnerable to authority, and in the workplace generally.

A Workplace Health and Safety Queensland spokeswoman said the sentence reaffirmed that employers must provide workers with appropriate training and not direct them to perform work above their skills and ability.

As well as the hefty fine, Mr Barrett also ordered Meats R Us pay costs; a conviction was not recorded.