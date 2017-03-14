$900K boost to home help service for seniors in Hinkler

HELP AROUND THE HOUSE: The Commonwealth Home Support Programme provides help to seniors living independently including home maintenance.

BUNDABERG residents will benefit from an injection of almost a million dollars into a program to help older people continue to live independently at home.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt welcomed the additional $906,948 for the Commonwealth Home Support Programme.

"Helping people to stay in the communities they grew up in, or worked in all their lives, is a great way to keep communities strong," Mr Pitt said.

The CHSP supports more than 640,000 older people - 65 years and over or 50 years and over for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people - across Australia to live at home and maintain their independence.

Mr Pitt said people found to need help with household chores, cooking, personal care and home maintenance would get the help they need to stay at home near family and friends.

"Practical help like extra transport services to take people to appointments as well as social events in their local community are simple, but very important, for an older person's happiness and wellbeing," he said.

"I'm pleased that Hinkler has received funding for additional services so our older residents get the care and attention they deserve."

About 245 organisations nationwide will receive a share of $115 million in extra aged-care funding support from the Australian Government through the CHSP Growth Funding Round.

Information about the CHSP Growth Funding Round is available on the Tenders and Grants page on the Department of Health website.