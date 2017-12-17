90-year-old bashing victim well known

ATTACK: Doug Dilger was bashed and robbed in his own home in Childers on Friday night.

THE Childers community is in shock after a terrifying home invasion left a 90-year-old man fighting for his life.

Doug Dilger was robbed and bashed by an unknown person/s wearing a mask about 7.30pm Friday.

Long-time family friend, and Bundaberg deputy mayor, Bill Trevor spoke with the NewsMail, saying he didn't know how anyone could hurt such a gentle soul.

"Doug is one hell of a man," Cr Trevor said.

"He was a gentle man and to be faced with that sort of thing is very disturbing."

Cr Trevor said the news of the attack spread through the town yesterday and many were distressed by it.

"Word on the street is two people with stockings over their heads attacked him in his own home," he said.

"If they were going to rob him, why bash him?

"Doug is a small-framed elderly man, he wouldn't have been able to defend himself."

Cr Trevor said Mr Dilger had lived in the region since he could remember and recalled him coming to visit his parents' farm for a cup of tea when Cr Trevor was a child.

"Everyone in town knows Doug," he said.

"He would walk up the main street and always stop for a chat."

He said Mr Diliger owned a cane farm in South Isis with his late-wife Marie between 1970 and 1980.

"He later returned to Childers and mucked around with cattle until Marie died.

"He was living in town right near the ambulance station where this happened."

Cr Trevor said the attack has sparked fear throughout the heritage town.

"It's a crying shame for such a thing to happen," he said.

"There are small communities like this right across Australia and I don't know if it's people on drugs or whatever, but it really affects the town."

Many of the community also took to social media to express their disgust.

Kevin Savage said Mr Diliger was the sort of man who would give you the shirt off his back without hesitation.

Investigations are continuing and police are appealing for anyone who has any information or relevant dashcam or CCTV footage to contact police on 4153 9111.