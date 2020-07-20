Menu
Bundaberg's Labor Candidate Tom Smith the investment would ensure Bundaberg businesses had the skilled workforce needed for jobs now and into the future.
News

$90 million job investment great news for Bundy

Geordi Offord
20th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG’S Labor candidate Tom Smith said the Bundaberg region will benefit from a $90 million investment to create more jobs for Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this week announced the creations of a $90 million package to create jobs for Queenslanders as part of Queensland’s economic recovery plan.

She told parliament this week the global pandemic had a devastating impact on Queensland jobs and particularly on younger Queenslanders who had been forced from workplaces in the midst of the crisis.

The announcement included extending the Back to Work Program, expanding the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and delivering priority jobs in the Great Barrier Reef catchments.

“The Palaszczuk Labor Government’s $90 million investment into creating even more jobs for Queenslanders as part of the economic recovery plan is great news for Bundaberg businesses and workers,” Mr Smith said.

“This investment will ensure Bundaberg businesses have the skilled workforce needed for jobs now and into the future, helping our economy recover from the global coronavirus pandemic.

“And it’s such fantastic news that the successful Back to Work program is being extended for another 12 months. This means our locals will benefit once again from this important program, and this investment will put more young people on the path to a rewarding job.”

labor candidate tom smith
Bundaberg News Mail

