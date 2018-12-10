9 ways scammers are trying to steal your money

IT SEEMS every day there is a new scam we need to be wary of.

On the telephone, the internet or in person, there seems to be no end of measures some unscrupulous people are willing to employ to part you with your money.

The ACCC website Scamwatch states $7,800,000 was lost to scammers last month alone. More than 24,000 cases were reported to Scamwatch, with 6.9 per cent of those cases sustaining financial loss.

In 2018 to date, more than 156,000 cases were reported and almost $102,000,000 lost.

The most common scams were investment scams, followed by dating and romance scams.

Phishing and threats to life or threats of arrest were the most common means by which the scammers tried to con people and they used the telephone, email or the internet to contact people. Scammers also seemed to be more active in the colder months.

People living in NSW, men and people over 55 lost the most money.

Scamwatch lists some of the methods scammers employ.

Attempts to gain personal information - Scammers have many different ways of obtaining your personal details. Once they have your information, they use it to commit fraudulent activities such as using your credit card or opening a bank account. Stolen information, scammers pretending to be your bank, fraud attempt.

Buying or selling - Scammers prey on consumers or businesses. Service scam, buying online.

Dating and romance - Scammers target people looking for love, playing on emotional triggers to get people to provide money, gifts or personal details. Bad romance, ultimate betrayal.

Fake charities - Scammers impersonate charities or ask for donations after natural disasters or major events. Faking illness.

Investments - Scammers target people looking to make a quick dollar, inventing all sorts of fake money-making ventures or jobs that make no-one bar the scammer rich.

Job and employment - These scammers offer you a "guaranteed" way to make money or a high-paying job that requires little effort.

Threats and extortion - Scammers threaten members of the public to extort money or information. They claim to be from your phone or internet provider, the Federal police or the ATO and threaten jail, huge fines or internet disconnection if you don't comply. Tax scam, internet disconnection.

Unexpected money - Scammers have come up with an endless list of reasons why you are the unexpected recipient of large amounts of money. There is usually some sort of catch involved that requires you to hand over money to release the money to you. Your great uncle-twic removed has left you a huge inheritance.

Unexpected winnings - Don't be lured by surprise wins. Like unexpected money, you are usually required to hand over funds or bank details before you can access the winnings of a lottery or competition you've never entered. You're a winner.

Scammers try to access your bank accounts, personal details, ask you to send money or money-in-kind such as iTunes cards.

If it sounds too good to be true, then it is.

Report any incidents you think are attempted fraud to the police and Scamwatch.