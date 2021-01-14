9 THEMES: Community, staff speak up on new hospital plans

Today marks a month until community consultation for the Bundaberg Hospital Redevelopment Project closes and locals have wasted no time in ensuring their voices are heard.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokesperson said so far they've had about 150 community members and staff from across the entire catchment take time to share feedback about their own experiences and suggestions via the survey or in writing.

"The detailed business case to investigate the delivery of a new state-of-the-art public hospital on a new site in Bundaberg continues to attract strong interest and support from staff and the community," the spokesperson said.

"Consultation has been under way since late November 2020 and will remain open until February 14, 2021.

"This period of engagement will enable residents and staff across our service region to contribute feedback on the proposed hospital and to help guide further development of the business case."

The spokesperson said feedback had touched on themes such as providing more care closer to home, clinical capability, providing a seamless patient journey through the proposed facility, parking, access to outdoor areas, cultural aspects, accessibility to the site, sustainability initiatives and the environment.

BIG PLANS: Artist impressions of the redeveloped Bundaberg Hospital.

"We encourage the community to take part in the survey and to keep an eye out for further consultation opportunities, including planned face-to-face displays in the community (subject to any COVID-19 restrictions), over the coming month," the spokesperson said.

The business case is due to be presented to the State Government for consideration this year.

The spokesperson said it would be informed by comprehensive analysis of the social, economic, sustainability and financial impacts of the proposed hospital, and will help the Queensland Government make informed decisions about the future design, staging and funding of the project.

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson previously told the NewsMail a series of 'user group' sessions have been ongoing since March 2020 to determine the location of each health service within the hospital and how they will operate and function, along with other specific design requirements.

"Concept layouts are currently being developed and will continue to be refined throughout the

development of the business case in consultation with staff, consumers and our broader regional communities," she said.

"We have also established a Stakeholder Reference Group (SRG), consisting of stakeholders that represent a wide range of viewpoints (for example, emergency services, private health sector, local and state government)."

The survey and further information can be accessed here.

