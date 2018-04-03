Menu
Agnes Water Main Beach as shown in the Gladstone Ports Corporation's live beach cam at 12.20pm Tuesday.
8yo girl swept out in rip rescued by lifeguards at Agnes

Tegan Annett
by
3rd Apr 2018 12:15 PM

AGNES Water Surf Lifesavers rescued an eight-year-old girl who was caught in a rip this morning.

Life Saving Services Coordinator for Widebay and Capricorn Julie Davis said lifeguards saw the girl get "swept out".

"The girl was on a boogie board when she was swept out," Ms Davis said.

"Her dad swam out to help her ... lifeguard Jeremy Dickinson paddled out to help them."

Mr Dickinson paddled the girl back to shore and her dad was able to swim back.

Ms Davis said it was a timely reminder for beach goers to swim between the flags.

"The lifeguards have done a lot of preventative action during the whole Easter break too try to keep people in between the flags and not go out too deep," she said.

Conditions have been challenging at Agnes Water during the long weekend, with gusty winds causing big surf.

Ms Davis said this morning's conditions were rougher than usual because of the outgoing tide.

She said two lifeguards are on duty during the school holidays at Agnes Water Main Beach.

Surf Life Saving Queensland said the girl was rescued from outside the flags.

