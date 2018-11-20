Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
David Cyril has been documenting his meals and weight loss journey on Instagram.
David Cyril has been documenting his meals and weight loss journey on Instagram.
Lifestyle

85yo’s Instagram account is utterly adorable

20th Nov 2018 8:15 AM

David Cyril's Instagram account is just the kind of joyful lift we need this Monday.

The 85-year-old from Lancashire in the UK has been documenting his weight loss journey on Instagram.

Mr Cyril has been keen to lose weight and live a healthier life since suffering a heart attack.

It all started when his daughter posted a picture of her dad to Instagram, detailing the fact that they were both embarking on a weight loss plan.

After the post was flooded with supportive comments, Mr Cyril decided to start his own account.

Spectacularly, he has since amassed more than 96,000 followers.

It's Mr Cyril's cheerful face and positivity that seems to have won people over. He also offers encouragement to his followers and encourages kindness and generosity.

His goal is to be healthy enough to walk his youngest daughter down the aisle when she marries.

Every day he posts pictures of his meals, along with updates on his weight loss, family days out, and general life activities.

Like getting a haircut.

His meals range from plates of fruit to winter stews and the occasional sweet treat.

View this post on Instagram

Fishcakes & veg for tea tonight!

A post shared by David | Slimming world 🍏 (@davidcyril_sw) on

At his local Slimming World group, Mr Cyril was voted Mr Sleek 2018 and has lost 6kg all up. He has 19kg left to lose on his plan.

He appeared on the Today show recently to discuss his weight loss journey.

"I've never thought I'd get this far. It's overwhelming. I can't believe it myself" he said.

"I used to eat a lot of fried things. I like big breakfasts, I've cut that out now."

He plans to celebrate his 86th birthday with a "cheat day" at his local Chinese restaurant.

adorable david cyril editors picks elderly instagram social media

Top Stories

    Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

    premium_icon Business owners welcome CBD shake-up

    Business BUNDY'S business owners are eager to welcome council's newest plans to revitalise the CBD, after grand plans to boost the city centre were announced last week.

    • 20th Nov 2018 8:02 AM
    Law firm steps in to represent Bundy residents

    premium_icon Law firm steps in to represent Bundy residents

    News Home owners' challenge over dual homes

    Season of change at Hinkler Central

    premium_icon Season of change at Hinkler Central

    Business Season of change at Hinkler Central

    Local Partners