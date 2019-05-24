85-year sentence: Evil predator to die behind bars

Steve Sibraa and Marion Smith comfort each other outside court after Valentine was sentenced. Picture: John Grainger

THE former boss of a notorious Sydney institution for young women will die behind bars after he was jailed today to tears and applause. Frank Valentine, 78, left broken victims across three institutions with one man killing himself.

The most evil child predator on the state's payroll, Frank Valentine, 78, left broken victims across three institutions with one young man killing himself on the eve of giving evidence against him.

He was sentenced to a massive 85 years three months.

Judge Nicole Noman ordered him to spend an aggregate sentence of a maximum 22 years three months with a non-parole period of 13 years at Campbelltown District Court amid emotional scenes.

Frank Valentine arrives at Campbelltown court for sentencing. Picture John Grainger

Judge Noman, who convicted him of 21 historical offences including rape and buggery, said he treated his young victims - male and female - with disdain and sexual depravity.

Two of his victims were pregnant teenagers sent to the western Sydney institution by childrens courts. One of them was raped in the institution's dungeon.

Authorities moved Valentine around the state's institutions for troubled young people for over 20 years even as they knew about the allegations of sexual abuse that followed him

Marion Smith, whose son Jeffrey, 25, hanged himself in his parents garden on Father's Day 1988 two days before he was due to give evidence against Valentine brushed away tears as she finally saw him jailed.

The charges against Valentine for sexually assaulting Jeffrey at 15 at Yawarra Training School were dropped after his death.

Outside court she hugged Steve Sibraa, 47, another of Valentine's victims there to see justice.

In 1987 Valentine was acquitted of raping Mr Sibraa when he was an 11-year-old ward of the state in Wagga Wagga.

The name of the western Sydney institution has been suppressed by a court.

Two dozen women who were at the institution as young women turned up at court this morning to support the six victims who gave evidence against Valentine who was deputy superintendent there between January

1971 and July 1973.

"We have a voice now, no more silence," one of his victims told the court in her victims impact statement.

The father of five and grandfather of nine had pleaded not guilty and Judge Noman said he had shown no remorse.

In 1996, the Child Protection Agency launched a "lengthy" investigation into separate allegations against Valentine. No action was taken.

He quit the public service in 1987 to run a motel at Moree and had been living in an oceanfront apartment at Redcliffe in Queensland.

He had been on bail since he was convicted on April 8.

***FOR SUPPORT CONTACT LIFELINE 13 11 14***