8000 sign their support for harsher road death penalties

IT'S been almost a year since the tragic Bruce Highway crash that claimed the lives of siblings Sarah and Daniel Walker and seriously injured their friend Peter Knowles.

After months of petitioning, and with the help of Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, their families have reached 8000 signatures in their quest to introduce harsher Queensland penalties for negligent driving causing death or grievous bodily harm.

It follows the sentencing of Donald Gayler, who was fined $3000 and had his licence disqualified for three months after his car ploughed into the vehicle the Walkers were travelling in on Easter Monday last year.

"There are so many families and people that I now know that have been affected by this," Mr Knowles' mother, Trisha Mabley, said.

Mr Bennett is preparing to table the petition in Parliament soon on behalf of road crash victims.

"Queensland families like the Walkers need these laws changed to get the justice they desperately need to move forward," he said.

"I would also like to see legislative changes that ensure people caught recklessly operating a vehicle are off our roads for an extended period of time. Holding a driver licence is not a right, it's a privilege.

"Quite frankly, every single life lost on our roads is one too many and we need to take action to bring that road toll down to zero."

Mr Bennett urged locals to sign the online petition, which closes on March 19, at http://bit.ly/2zaTc8V.