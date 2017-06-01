80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

WHILE you can't beat the show ride classics like the Zipper, dodgems, the Ferris wheel and the Speed 2, there's a new ride on the block and it's here for the Bundaberg Show.

Standing at 25m with a swing of 45m, The Beast is the largest travelling ride in the Southern Hemisphere and bound to get a scream or two, according to manager Bryce Platt.

The pendulum-style ride features a spinning, circular seating area which is swung back and forth, eventually gaining momentum and getting higher.

The 80-tonne monster is transported throughout the Queensland show circuit and it's in Bundy for anyone game enough to The Beast.

"Bundaberg is one of our favourite places to come to," Mr Platt said.

EXTREME RIDES: The Bundaberg Show. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW19

"So we thought why not bring the Beast to Bundy.

"Today looks promising, but this ride has really big lights so we're hoping to draw a big crowd of teenagers tonight."

Riding high and circulating throughout each spin, the king of the carnival is likely to be among the favourites for local adrenaline junkies.

This year is the first year that the has been in Bundaberg and it probably won't be the last.

EXTREME RIDES: Laura Branch and Chelsea Gardiner enjoyed their ride at the Bundaberg Show. Mike Knott BUN010617SHOW23

Some of the many thrill-seekers attending the show this year were seen wide-eyed and looking for more, while others keeled over and adored the sight of solid ground.

The later can be said for Jodie Mitchell and her daughter Alexis Mitchell who had two very different ways of recover from their ride on the Zipper.

While Alexis was trying to hold her breakfast down after the stomach churning ride, her mother found the humour in the start of their mother-daughter day, conning Alexis onto the next ride.

"She wanted to get me to go on the Hangover," Jodie said.

"But I said if she wanted me to go on that, she'd have to come on the Zipper.

"Nothing like a mother-daughter day out."

Other ride enthusiasts kicked off their adrenaline high on rides like Break Dance and the Midnight Express.