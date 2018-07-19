80 Bundy council staff in CBD move

COUNCIL MOVE: Buss Park and the Civic Centre with the top floors of the Auswide building, where the Bargara staff will shift to, in the background.

THE relocation of about 80 council staff from Hughes Rd to Bundaberg is expected to invigorate the CBD and improve operational efficiencies.

The NewsMail can exclusively reveal that the council is negotiating to lease the top two floors of the Auswide building on the corner of Barolin and Woongarra Sts.

If the move goes ahead, it's understood that a shop-front presence will be established in Bargara for customer service, similar to what's provided in Gin Gin and Childers.

Additional off-street car parking will be constructed in the Bundaberg CBD to accommodate the extra traffic.

It's believed the Hughes Rd facility will be made available for community use, offsetting any costs associated with the project.

A council spokesman confirmed that staff were being consulted on "potential relocation” but declined to comment.

Office consolidation was originally intended at the time of local government amalgamations in 2008.

The council has been working with traders and landowners to invigorate the CBD.

It's expected the influx of 80 additional workers will significantly boost daytime trade and economic activity.

The move would not cost ratepayers anything when it's completed.

It's 13.8km from the Bargara Service Centre (Bargara Cultural Centre) to the Auswide building.

If it goes ahead, the relocation will happen in April 2019.

The Bargara site is ideal for community use and there is already interest.

Council staff currently based at Hughes Rd include the infrastructure department (engineers, water services, roads and drainage) and records.

The former Shire of Burnett completely surrounded, but did not include, the regional city of Bundaberg, and covered an area of 2000sq m.

It was created through the amalgamation of the Shire of Gooburrum and the Shire of Woongarra in 1994 and existed until 2008, when it amalgamated with the City of Bundaberg and other councils in the region to form the Bundaberg region.

The council is working to secure state and federal funding support for a major overhaul of the CBD.

"We're embarking on an ambitious plan to have the Bundaberg CBD recognised as the premiere commercial hub for the entire Wide Bay region and we want every Bundaberg region resident to take this opportunity to provide their feedback,” Mayor Jack Dempsey has saidpreviously.

"The CBD design is continuing to develop through the co-ordination of the complex network of services, approvals and design decisions that are required to deliver a long-lasting and carefully constructed CBD.”