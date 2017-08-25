25°
News

8 places where you can see Mayweather v McGregor

Mikayla Haupt
| 25th Aug 2017 4:24 PM
Pubs in the region are gearing up for the big fight.
Pubs in the region are gearing up for the big fight. Julio Cortez

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHAT better way to spend a Sunday sesh than watching one of the most highly anticipated boxing bouts of all time?

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will go head-to-head in the biggest fight of the year.

Mayweather will be looking to solidify his position as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in history as he comes out of retirement to take on UFC's most recognised talent and reigning UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

If you were thinking of heading out to watch Mayweather take on McGregor tomorrow at 11am, here is a list of your local big screens.

1 Yandaran Hotel

Get on down to the "Yannie” where their country hospitality will provide the perfect backdrop to watch the fight. Situated on 23 Main St, The Yandaran Hotel also has a pool room and a jukebox.

2 Sugarland Tavern

Seating will be first in best dressed so make sure you get here early.

3 The Club Hotel

Located centrally in Bundaberg's CBD, give The Club Hotel a call today on 4151 3262 to book a table.

4 The Melbourne Hotel

Avoid the crowds and don't feel like a sardine for this one!

VIP Ticket holders entry only, with private tables, table service, giant screen and surround sound.

Bookings essential with limited seats available.

Phone 4151 3065 for more.

Package 1

Private Table for 10 with prime position for the fight. Table service and $500 to spend on food and beverages for the day.

Cost is $500.

Package 2

Private table for five with prime position for the fight, $250 to spend on food and beverages for the day.

Cost - $250.

5 The Globe Hotel

Giant screen in the beer garden, a barbecue lunch available with sausage sizzle and steak burgers for purchase.

6 Bargara Beach Hotel

Bikini girl drink service from 11am, raffles and a free courtesy bus.

7 Lighthouse Hotel Motel

Bar and bistro specials, lucky door prizes (Mayweather Vs McGregor glove or a TapoutBar fridge) and courtesy bus to Burnett Heads and Bargara areas.

Book on 4159 4202.

8 Spotted Dog

From 11am you can watch the action on the 12 x 50 inch plasma TVs, which will all be screening the fight.

First in, best seat.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  whatson

Auswide says lending caps are hurting small banks

Auswide says lending caps are hurting small banks

BUNDABERG-based Auswide has criticised how lending regulatory caps are impacting small banks.

Pig bites Bundy woman on crotch

The sow is believed to have been protecting its piglets when the attack happened.

Sow protecting its piglets

Give blood and help save lives

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service needs you.

1000 appointments are cancelled daily at this time of year

Businesses urged to tender for office job

Two men shaking handsPhoto: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Project involves replacing four large ducted air conditioning units

Local Partners

REVEALED: What sparked the Coast's Bruce Hwy gridlock

STATE Government reveals the cause for the Sunshine Coast's traffic gridlock.

Grandpa pampered after being stranded in the cold

Kevin Holcroft became stranded after his car was bogged near Kirby's Wall. The Bundaberg community banded together on Friday in a day long search for great grandfather.

His family feared the worst as it was not like him to just disappear

Workshops for farmers to help with compliance

A workshop will be held in Bundy.

Farmers need to know obligations

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

Free hearing check Friday

Get in for your free hearing check from noon tomorrow at, 3/17 Barolin St.

Over 3.5 million Australians live with hearing loss.

Bachelor recap: Elise the new favourite to win Matty's heart

ELISE Stacy, one of the new favourites to win The Bachelor, has revealed that she nearly quit Ten’s dating show earlier this year.

Wedded bliss a big bra-vo for Gympie Muster

Kevin and Dolly Leahy were married at the Muster on August 22, 2012. 24.08.17 Gympie Music Muster.

The Muster's iconic Bra Bar marks anniversary

GoT's mind-blowing dragon theory

Peter Dinklage and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

A theory about the show’s dragons could explain this week's episode.

Massive talent from little folk on show in Little Big Shots

Shane Jacobson hosts Little Big Shots.

Shane Jacobson has as much fun as his guests in new talent show.

‘I’m pissed off’: Bachelorette finally loses it

Matty is made take Elise on a date by her dad.

UNREST is brewing in the Bachelor mansion.

What's on the big screen this week

Domhnall Gleeson and Tom Cruise in a scene from American Made.

TOM Cruise is flying high in Doug Liman's drug drama American Made.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy a slick, impressive effort

The return of a favourite

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $399,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION!!! Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise...

EXCELLENT VALUE HERE - 25 ACRES OR (10.02HA)

50 Sues Road, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 0 0 $55,555.00

Look at the heading - Look at the Price -Look at the land size- Look at the photos - Pick up the phone and call me, number is below. This is excellent value here...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, IN GROUND POOL, 1012m2 BLOCK

10 Hampson Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $219,000

Be quick to organise your inspection of this must see brick house ready for you to add your own cosmetic personal touches to turn this house into your new...

ELEGANT HERITAGE INSPIRED RESIDENCE IN EDENBROOK

11 San Vito Court, Norville 4670

House 5 2 5 $769,000

In a class of its own is the only way to describe this magnificent 369.4m2 heritage inspired residence in San Vito Court renowned as one of Bundaberg's most...

Bargain Buy! Half Acre block Only $49,000

7 Lister Street, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land NOT MANY BLOCKS AT THIS PRICE: Half acre block or 2000m2 block ... $49,000

NOT MANY BLOCKS AT THIS PRICE: Half acre block or 2000m2 block of land just waiting for you to build your own country retreat. Nestled in a quiet location in the...

1.91 HA APPROVED SUBDIVISION - 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2

8 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize on...

REFRESHED FROM TOP TO BOTTOM AND WILL CERTAINLY IMPRESS

3 Auer Street, Kepnock 4670

House 4 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Positioned in a fantastic pocket in Kepnock is this charming renovated home with a warm and comfortable feel and a wonderful blend of character features with the...

HUGE ENTERTAINING AREA PLUS 6M x 6M SHED

57 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans throughout, huge covered outdoor entertaining area, attached car accommodation with drive...

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $129,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize...

2 LARGE LIVING AREAS AND TUCKED AWAY IN QUIET SECLUDED POCKET

37 Jenalyn Crescent, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 1 $249,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom brick home to occupy or for investment in a great location within close proximity to schools, daycare, hospitals and major...

How a MacDonald's worker built a property empire

Young investor Eddie Dilleen.

Eddie was just 19 when he bought his first investment property

In the heart of Mooloolaba

Stand out from the rest.

Open for inspection homes August 24 - 30

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Outstanding location and size

Character home on 690sq m with medium density zoning near the river