8 places where you can see Mayweather v McGregor

Pubs in the region are gearing up for the big fight.

WHAT better way to spend a Sunday sesh than watching one of the most highly anticipated boxing bouts of all time?

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will go head-to-head in the biggest fight of the year.

Mayweather will be looking to solidify his position as the greatest pound-for-pound boxer in history as he comes out of retirement to take on UFC's most recognised talent and reigning UFC lightweight champion, Conor McGregor.

If you were thinking of heading out to watch Mayweather take on McGregor tomorrow at 11am, here is a list of your local big screens.

1 Yandaran Hotel

Get on down to the "Yannie” where their country hospitality will provide the perfect backdrop to watch the fight. Situated on 23 Main St, The Yandaran Hotel also has a pool room and a jukebox.

2 Sugarland Tavern

Seating will be first in best dressed so make sure you get here early.

3 The Club Hotel

Located centrally in Bundaberg's CBD, give The Club Hotel a call today on 4151 3262 to book a table.

4 The Melbourne Hotel

Avoid the crowds and don't feel like a sardine for this one!

VIP Ticket holders entry only, with private tables, table service, giant screen and surround sound.

Bookings essential with limited seats available.

Phone 4151 3065 for more.

Package 1

Private Table for 10 with prime position for the fight. Table service and $500 to spend on food and beverages for the day.

Cost is $500.

Package 2

Private table for five with prime position for the fight, $250 to spend on food and beverages for the day.

Cost - $250.

5 The Globe Hotel

Giant screen in the beer garden, a barbecue lunch available with sausage sizzle and steak burgers for purchase.

6 Bargara Beach Hotel

Bikini girl drink service from 11am, raffles and a free courtesy bus.

7 Lighthouse Hotel Motel

Bar and bistro specials, lucky door prizes (Mayweather Vs McGregor glove or a TapoutBar fridge) and courtesy bus to Burnett Heads and Bargara areas.

Book on 4159 4202.

8 Spotted Dog

From 11am you can watch the action on the 12 x 50 inch plasma TVs, which will all be screening the fight.

First in, best seat.