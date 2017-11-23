8 places to get a snag or cake on polling day

THE ULTIMATE: A sausage in bread with sauce and onion, does it get any better than this?

Bev Lacey

THE humble democracy sausage or cake somehow gives us something special to look forward to when carrying out our voting duties.

Co-creator of online polling booth sausage sizzle movement Democracy Sausage Annette Tyler says grabbing a quick sausage in bread is what elections are all about.

"Many people are keen on the idea of a democracy sausage, it's just one of those traditions on election day,” Ms Tyler said.

"People are often disappointed if they go to a polling booth and miss their sausage.”

Locals in Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide won't need to miss theirs though.

Here's a handy list of eight local booths where you can grab a sausage or cake while having your say.

Everyone loves a sausage sizzle. Luka Kauzlaric