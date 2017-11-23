8 places to get a snag or cake on polling day

THE humble democracy sausage or cake somehow gives us something special to look forward to when carrying out our voting duties.
Co-creator of online polling booth sausage sizzle movement Democracy Sausage Annette Tyler says grabbing a quick sausage in bread is what elections are all about.
"Many people are keen on the idea of a democracy sausage, it's just one of those traditions on election day,” Ms Tyler said.
"People are often disappointed if they go to a polling booth and miss their sausage.”
Locals in Bundaberg, Burnett and Callide won't need to miss theirs though.
Here's a handy list of eight local booths where you can grab a sausage or cake while having your say.
- Walkervale State School
- Avoca Church of Christ
- Bundaberg West State School
- Thabeban State School
- Burnett Heads State School (sausages plus cake)
- Gooburrum State School
- Moore Park State School
- Gin Gin State School (cakes, drinks and stall)