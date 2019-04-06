Menu
PACIFIC TUG: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett. Sarah Steger
Politics

$8 million to upgrade Princess St intersection

Tahlia Stehbens
by
6th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has shone a light on plans for the $8 million Princess St and Bargara Rd upgrades.

He said the much-needed funding would go toward making the intersection of Princess and Scotland Sts safer.

He simultaneously hit out at the State Government and the Transport and Main Roads department for playing politics and "called their bluff” on not knowing about the project site.

"This is just complete nonsense,” Mr Bennett said.

"For anyone to try and advocate that this intersection was not known about, I would question their integrity. Why play political games with people's safety?”

The local member said the state's denial regarding knowledge of the upgrade was outrageous.

"It's so frustrating because council have identified this as a real problem intersection,” Mr Bennett said.

"Of course TMR know about it. They're saying the council don't know what they're doing and it is really frustrating.”

Mr Bennett said council had worked with the Federal Government and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and had clearly identified the site as a project.

"I have no doubt TMR would've known about it. I'll call them out on this, it's nonsense to treat our region like that,” he said.

Mr Bennett said a number of Bundaberg projects had been put on the back burner by the State Government.

"There's no question that delays by this Labor government are holding up development locally,” he said.

"And how disappointing is the state's decision not to sign up the Regional Deal. There's a quarter of a billion dollars on offer including a $10m conveyor system for the Bundaberg Port - a key driver for investment - but the Palaszczuk government won't stump up. The Port is not the only project that's being held up. The Money's Creek environment program needs funding but so far we've not been successful in getting anything from this State Government.”

$8million bargara rd bundaberg federal budget princess st upgrades
