$7m new fire and ambulance base nearly finished

TOUR: The new Queensland Fire and Emergency services Complex in Thabeban.

THE much-anticipated new $7 million base for Bundaberg's ambulance and fire services is almost finished.

As an added bonus, with bushfire season ramping up in recent weeks, rural fire brigades from Burnett Heads, Branyan and Coonarr have also received a timely boost with the delivery of three new fire trucks worth $586,000.

QFES Acting Assistant Commissioner for the Rural Fire Service Gary McCormack said the new trucks would mean rural firefighters would be well placed to respond and continue providing essential services to meet the needs of the community.

"Burnett Heads brigade are taking receipt of a dual-cab Isuzu truck valued at $200,000, helping them to transport more firefighters and carry more water to incidents within the area and assist neighbouring brigades,” he said.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan said the emergency services hub was a win for the local community, replacing the old Fire and Rescue Station and Ambulance Station damaged by ex-Tropical Cyclone Oswald in January 2013.

"The co-located facility will be a training base and operational headquarters for local ambulance, fire and emergency services crews,” Minister Ryan said.

"This modern centre will be able to host multi-agency training for crews from the Fire and Rescue Service, Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Queensland Ambulance Service.”

The new station, which should open later this year, will have a training facility to help with road crash rescue, technical rescue and recruit training.